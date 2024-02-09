Government allocates over 3,1 billion drams for nationwide subvention programs

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will allocate a total of 3 billion 151 million drams to all 10 provincial authorities for the implementation of 43 subvention projects in 34 towns.

The decision was adopted at the Cabinet meeting on February 1.

Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Gnel Sanosyan said that two of the projects have been underway since 2021, 10 since 2022 and 31 since 2023.

In 2023, the government allocated a record-high funding to the provincial governments.