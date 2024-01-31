New Armenian Ambassador to China presents credentials to President Xi Jinping

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. The new Armenian Ambassador to China Vahe Gevorgyan on January 30 presented his credentials to President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

In his speech, Ambassador Gevorgyan underscored his commitment to strengthen the relations between the ancient Armenian and Chinese peoples and reiterated Armenia’s readiness to enhance bilateral relations and multisectoral cooperation with China, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

President Xi Jinping welcomed the Armenian Ambassador and wished him success.