Azerbaijan leads peace talks into deadlock, Speaker warns Czech counterpart

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan has held a meeting with the President of the Chamber of Deputies of Czechia Markéta Pekarová Adamová.

Simonyan and Adamová held a one-on-one meeting followed by enlarged-format talks involving the delegations, the parliament’s press service said in a press release.

Speaker Simonyan said that Armenia greatly values the development of its friendly relations with Czechia. The sides noted that the two countries have managed to develop strong interstate relations and a multilateral agenda of cooperation ever since establishing diplomatic relations.

Speaking about the 2023 ethnic cleansing campaign perpetrated by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh, Speaker Simonyan briefed the Czech parliamentarians on the current issues, particularly on the negotiations process and the Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan.

“Armenia’s position regarding the establishment of peace in the region is clear, we must establish peaceful relations based on the mutual recognition of sovereignty and territorial integrity. The policy pursued by Azerbaijan recently, however, has been leading this process into a deadlock,” the Speaker of Parliament of Armenia said. He added that a long-term EU monitoring mission is of vital importance for Armenia in terms of security. “We appreciate Czechia’s contribution in this issue,” he said.

The President of the Chamber of Deputies of Czechia Markéta Pekarová Adamová praised Armenia’s efforts in the direction of establishing peace in the region and expressed confidence that Czechia will try to contribute to the resumption of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks.

The sides also discussed the opportunities for developing inter-parliamentary relations.

The need for continuously expanding the agenda aimed at democratic values was highlighted.