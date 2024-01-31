Czechia seeks peaceful and prosperous South Caucasus - Markéta Pekarová Adamová

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Czechia wants the countries in the South Caucasus to be at peace and prosperous, President of the Chamber of Deputies of Czechia Markéta Pekarová Adamová said in Yerevan.

“We definitely support sovereignty of countries, but at the same time, the best circle would be to support the countries in the international level as part of the UN or other bodies, which are designed for that purpose,” she said at a press conference with Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan when asked how Czechia can support the Armenia-Azerbaijan talks.

She said that Czechia seeks to achieve a result when the South Caucasus countries will be at peace and prosperous.

“Our values are based on protection of human rights, thus we are always trying to emphasize that it is important to care for the people, to respect human rights as a priority. We will continue to support the refugees, over a hundred thousand people were forced to leave their home. I will travel to Baku after this visit. We will express our support to the Armenian people,” the President of the Chamber of Deputies of Czechia Markéta Pekarová Adamová said.