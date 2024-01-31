Czechia Chamber of Deputies President vows to help bring Azerbaijan back to negotiations with Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. President of the Chamber of Deputies of Czechia Markéta Pekarová Adamová has said she will use all available levers to make Azerbaijan resume the peace talks with Armenia.

Adamová made the comments in Armenia.

She is expected to travel to Azerbaijan.

“We must never give up and we must encourage them to take part in the talks,” she said when asked how the international community can return Azerbaijan to the negotiations table. “This is very important. During my visit to Baku, I will definitely raise these issues, on why they are not willing to find solutions that would be respected also by Armenian representatives. This is what we should do. We will certainly use all opportunities to be able to exert such pressure on all representatives of Azerbaijan in order for them to continue participating in the negotiations,” President of the Chamber of Deputies of Czechia Markéta Pekarová Adamová said.