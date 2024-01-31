Czechia expresses support to Armenia on its ‘path towards Europe’

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Czechia supports Armenia on its ‘path towards Europe’, the visiting President of the Chamber of Deputies of Czechia Markéta Pekarová Adamová said in Yerevan on Wednesday.

“It’s a great honor to be here today, thank you for the reception,” Adamová said at a joint press conference with Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan. “We had a productive bilateral meeting with President of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan. Czechia has been cooperating with Armenia for a very long time and we definitely support your path towards Europe, we have supported Armenia in this direction, including as part of the Eastern Partnership program. We cooperate bilaterally, the parliaments can cooperate in various areas. I have already invited Mr. Simonyan to visit Prague. I will be very happy to host him and his delegation there,” Adamová said.

The President of the Chamber of Deputies said that Armenia and Czechia are working to develop economic relations. “On this occasion, a part of my delegation are entrepreneurs, especially IT representatives, and one of the members of the delegation is from the Czech ministry of trade, which means that we still have the opportunity to improve our bilateral economic relations, and we are working in that direction,” she said, adding that cooperation includes culture and education. “On this occasion I am happy that I will be opening an exhibition in the Armenian History Museum which will present our cultural heritage. I hope it will be a good opportunity to invite Armenian tourists to our beautiful country,” the President of the Chamber of Deputies of Czechia Markéta Pekarová Adamová said.