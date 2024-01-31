President of Chamber of Deputies of Czechia visits Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. President of the Chamber of Deputies of Czechia Markéta Pekarová Adamová and members of her delegation visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial on Wednesday after arriving in Armenia on an official visit.

The Czech delegation was accompanied by Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan and MP, head of the Armenia-Czechia Parliamentary Friendship Group Artur Hovhannisyan.

The Czech parliamentarians placed a wreath at the memorial and flowers at the Eternal Flame commemorating the victims of the Armenian Genocide. They then visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.

Adamová is on a visit in Armenia at the invitation of Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan.