YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. The Pan-Armenian Union "Gardman-Shirvan-Nakhichevan" has addressed the processes taking place in Nakhichevan.



"The Autonomous Republic of Nakhichevan with its status and geographical location has always been of great importance for the Azerbaijani ruling elite, therefore the issue of political-economic leadership and vice-vassalage of Nakhichevan is one of the main domestic political realities.



For 27 years, Nakhichevan has been governed by Vasif Talibov, who resigned from the position of the chairman of the Supreme Majlis of the Autonomous Republic of Nakhichevan in 2022.



For 27 years, Nakhichevan has been a closed zone not only for the foreign world but also for ordinary Azerbaijanis, serving as a unique laboratory for the formation of the best practices of dictatorship.

This time, Ilham Aliyev has decided to place Nakhichevan, as a feudal estate, under vertical management, under the strict control of security structures. However, this is not done openly, but according to the principle of vassal subordination, through the 'transparent' legality of share ownership by individuals closely related to the mentioned structures.



Such political and economic 'centralization' trends seem to correspond to the political aspirations of abolishing the status of Nakhichevan autonomy that are voiced through various channels in Azerbaijan.



The issue of granting Nakhichevan the status of an autonomous republic is organically connected with the Russian-Turkish Treaty of 1921 signed in Moscow and the Turkish-Transcaucasian Treaty signed in Kars and the political settlements achieved on their basis. Therefore, the dissolution of the status of Nakhichevan can be considered a unilateral violation of the above agreements.