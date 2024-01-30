Armenia's Central Bank chief foresees no increase in food product prices in near future

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. The Governor of the Central Bank of Armenia, Martin Galstyan, stated during a press conference on Tuesday that no increase in the price of food products is foreseen in the near future.



"Given the weakening demand in the global economy and such behavioral manifestations, we believe that we will experience weak deflationary phenomena from the external sector at the moment.

At least, we do not foresee an increase in the price of food products in the near future," assured Galstyan.