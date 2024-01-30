Government carried out $223 million reconstructions projects in Lori in 5 years

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government carried out projects worth $223 million in Lori Province in 2018-2023.

In a press release, the government said that 377 kilometers of roads, 286 kilometers of lighting, 39 kilometers of gasification, 311,5 kilometers of water lines, 7 kindergartens and 7 schools were either built, reconstructed or repaired in 2018-2023 in Lori.