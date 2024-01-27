LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-01-24

LONDON, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 January:

The price of aluminum up by 0.90% to $2250.00, copper price down by 0.37% to $8547.50, lead price down by 0.63% to $2144.00, nickel price up by 0.99% to $16790.00, tin price up by 0.28% to $26725.00, zinc price down by 0.23% to $2590.00, molybdenum price stood at $46750.00, cobalt price stood at $29135.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.