‘Shame on you,’ Armenian diplomat blasts Ukrainian PACE delegate for ‘double standards’

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan has lambasted Ukrainian delegate to PACE Oleksiy Goncharenko for his ‘double standard’ speech in support of Azerbaijan after the latter was suspended in PACE.

“Back in 2021, as a member of PACE delegation, I had a speech about Azerbaijan’s disgraceful Trophy Park, where the Azerbaijani regime had placed mannequins of Armenian prisoners of war,” Marukyan said on X. “While presenting the war crimes carried out by Azerbaijan in my speech, this Ukrainian MP complained to the chairperson of the session for allowing me to make a speech with posters, and not allowing him to do the same. That protest ended with the PACE chair asking him out of the meeting room. As a result of these double standards, it is very curious how this Ukrainian MP demands justice from the world for Ukraine, when he does not want to see the same justice for thousands of ethnically cleansed people of Nagorno Karabakh, prisoners of war illegally held in Azerbaijan. Shame on you, Goncharenko, when I come to Strasbourg make sure to stay out of my sight, your speech made me sick.”