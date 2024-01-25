Azerbaijan extends jail term of all captive former leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan has extended the pre-trial detention of the individuals who held leadership positions in Nagorno Karabakh and are currently held illegally in Baku.

According to Azerbaijani media, the jail term of the ex-Presidents Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan and Arayik Harutyunyan, the former Foreign Minister David Babayan, the National Assembly Speaker Davit Ishkhanyan, as well as Generals Levon Mnatsakanyan and Davit Manukyan has been extended for another four months.

On January 25, Azerbaijan has extended the pre-trial detention of Ruben Vardanyan, the former State Minister of Nagorno-Karabakh, for another four months.