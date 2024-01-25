YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Dimension CJSC the underwriter of Fast Bank CJSC’s AMD denominated 11.20% fixed-rate coupon bonds

The terms of the bonds are the following:

The annual coupon rate of the bonds: 11.20%

Volume of the placement: AMD 3,000,000,000

Nominal value of one bond: AMD 100,000

Coupon frequency: quarterly

Maturity period: 30 months

Maturity date: 18.07.2026

The placement takes place between January 18, 2024 and April 18, 2024.

"Fast Bank bonds' yield is attractive, and there is significant interest among market participants. Bonds not only offer a high coupon rate but are also flexible instruments for the secondary market. The fact that Fast Bank bonds are competitive, with attractive yields, is indicated by the early completion of different tranches in 2023," said Levon Movsisyan, CEO of "Dimension" CJSC.

Fast Bank’s bonds will be listed on the Bbond platform of the Armenia Securities Exchange, and the quotation will be carried out by the market maker in order to ensure the liquidity of the bonds.

It should also be noted, that interest income from listed bonds in the Republic of Armenia is exempt from income tax and non-resident profit tax.



In addition, Dimension Investments continues the placement of the USD denominated 6% fixed-rate coupon bonds from December 15, 2023 until April 15, 2024. For more information, please visit the following link https://www.dimension.am/en/blog/view/616/ .



To learn more about the program prospectus registered by the decision of the Chairman of the Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia No. 1/408A of 09.08.2023, you can visit the following link .

For more information about bonds and how to purchase them, please contact Dimension Investments at the following number: 010 54 56 70 or contact 33 branches of Fast Bank.



