Ratification of EUMA status agreement on Cabinet meeting agenda

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will discuss at the January 25 Cabinet meeting the ratification of the agreement with the EU on the status of the EU Mission in Armenia.

On November 20, 2023, Armenia and the EU signed an agreement regarding the status of the European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA).

Armenian Deputy FM Paruyr Hovhannisyan explained after the signing that the agreement on the status is about creating facilitated conditions for the monitors, ranging from healthcare to technical issues. “It’s similar to the authority that diplomats have in every country,” the Deputy FM had said.