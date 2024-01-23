No agreement on Armenia-Russia foreign ministers meeting: FM Mirzoyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. There is no agreement on the meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Russia, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Tuesday, addressing the question whether a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov is expected in the near future or not.



“We have no agreement on this matter. The last time there was a proposal from the Russian side to meet before the OSCE ministerial meeting, based on the results of the discussion, that meeting took place, and it was publicly informed about it.



There have been no suggestions or offers put forward by Armenia to Russia, nor has Armenia received any proposals from the Russian side," said Mirzoyan.