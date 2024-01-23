In negotiations with Azerbaijan, the content is fundamental for Armenia,says Armenian Foreign Minister

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. For Armenia, it is not a matter of principle whether the negotiations with Azerbaijan are conducted through direct contacts or mediators. However, the content of the negotiations and the principal points, which have been repeatedly emphasized and around which the negotiations should take place, are a matter of principle.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized this during a press conference while responding to a question from "Armenpress" regarding the preference for negotiations with mediators or direct contacts.

"For us, this issue is not fundamental. But the content of these negotiations and the principles around which these negotiations should take place are fundamental," said Mirzoyan. According to the Foreign Minister, the meetings, including the negotiations on the text of the peace treaty, can be described as either mediated or direct, as desired.

“By and large, various partners assisted us in organizing meetings. In some cases, tripartite meetings were held or proposals were made for specific formulations. But at the same time, if desired, we can say that these were direct negotiations, because the main part was agreed upon by both parties with each other,” said the Armenian Foreign Minister.

“Armenia is ready to continue negotiations,'' concluded Armenian Foreign Minister.