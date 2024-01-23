No plans for Armenian-Azeri summit yet

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. There is currently no agreement about holding a new Armenian-Azeri summit or a foreign ministerial meeting, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has said.

Various countries have been offering to host an Armenian-Azeri summit after the Granada meeting, he said.

“I believe efforts to organize a meeting continue to this day. There’s no agreement yet. At this moment we have no agreements on either a summit or a foreign ministerial meeting,” he said.