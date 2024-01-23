Armenia may provide new information on minefield maps to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia may provide new minefield maps to Azerbaijan if such information is gathered and trust is strengthened, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has said.

“Armenia wants to continue confidence building measures,” he said, noting that Armenia twice gave minefield maps to Azerbaijan in the past.

“We conveyed to Azerbaijan minefield maps twice, but then, strangely, the Azerbaijani side complained that the maps are ineffective and inaccurate. It is noteworthy that the mine laying in those areas started in the nineties by Azerbaijan itself, but, anyway, we managed to summarize and convey to Azerbaijan the information that was available to us,” Mirzoyan said.

He said that now Armenian authorities are trying to restore, using inquiries among other measures, any information about possible locations of mines.

“In case of constructive approach and steps for strengthening trust from both sides, and if we truly succeed to restore reliable information, I don’t rule out that we will once again convey it to Azerbaijan,” the Armenian Foreign Minister said. He added that this time the process should be carried out through international partners, in order for them to validate that Armenia is conveying reliable information.