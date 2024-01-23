Armenia engaged in constructive talks with Azerbaijan but sees ‘setbacks’, says FM

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has been constructively involved in negotiations with Azerbaijan, nevertheless Yerevan has been observing some setbacks in regard to demarcation maps.

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Tuesday highlighted the importance of the peace process, the signing of the peace treaty, launching the demarcation process, as well as unblocking and transport and economic infrastructure in the region.

Furthermore, FM Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized there are several key principles for Armenia.

“First of all, Armenia and Azerbaijan should recognize each other’s territorial integrity without ambiguities and without any wording that could leave room to misinterpretations,” FM Mirzoyan said at a press briefing.

“Next, the border between the two countries should be demarcated on the basis of official maps drawn up by the authorities of the Soviet Union within the framework of their powers, with solid legal foundation. You know that we have always talked about the maps of 1974-1978 as the most recent maps reflecting the principles I mentioned.

“It is interesting that there was a proposal to use the maps from 1974-1990, this proposal was made by the Azerbaijani side itself. After a certain study, we assumed that this wording could be applicable, but going ahead, let me mention that for example, one could assume that certain setbacks have taken place in the Azerbaijani proposal itself [judging by] the Azeri president’s latest interview.

“Maximum clarity and legal invulnerability in the border demarcation process are key for Armenia,” the FM said.