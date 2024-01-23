Armenia strongly condemns exploitation of food security for political goals, economy minister says at GFFA

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia strongly condemns exploitation of food security for political purposes, Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan said at the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) in Berlin, where he participated with his deputy Arman Khojoyan.

“We are deeply concerned about the growing food security crisis in Europe and the Middle East and we strongly condemn the exploitation of food security as a method of achieving political goals. I believe that only together we can create a better future, by initiating changes that would accelerate economic growth and have deep impact on social welfare both nationally and globally,” Kerobyan said, according to a press release issued by the Economy Ministry.

Kerobyan also held meetings with agriculture ministers of Italy, Brazil and Botswana.

The 61 participating nations adopted a communique during the ministerial meeting.