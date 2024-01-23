Ucom participated in the collaborative charity initiative of Galaxy Group of Companies and Armenian Red Cross Society

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS: Ucom continues its projects of care and kindness, extending support to individuals and groups in need. This time, the endeavors were consolidated through the established collaboration between Galaxy Group of Companies and Armenian Red Cross Society. Within this framework, the companies and employees of Galaxy along with substantial financial backing from the founders collectively contributed 100 tons of aid, providing primary food packages to 5,000 families from Artsakh.

"We actively engaged in every phase of this significant initiative, driven by a profound sense of responsibility and unwavering commitment to our homeland. This isn't merely an act of charity; it's a beacon of hope we've illuminated. Our compatriots should know that they are not alone, and Armenia welcomes them with open arms. Through collective efforts, we aimed to relieve their hardships of our Artsakh compatriots," expressed Ralph Yirikian, Director General of Ucom.

With the slogan "United and Caring," numerous employees of the company actively participated in preparing 20 kg boxes and personally delivered these packages to the people of Artsakh in regions of Armenia, including Gegharkunik, Kotayk, Lori, Tavush, and Vayots Dzor.

Artyom Khachatryan, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of Galaxy Group of Companies is hopeful that the united and caring initiative will help fulfill vital needs for the people of Artsakh. "The continuity of this initiative will be ensured in the future, and we are pleased that, with the assistance of the Armenian Red Cross Society, we could provide targeted aid to our compatriots genuinely in need. Corporate social responsibility in Armenia should also be embraced by our other partners to achieve success through collaborative efforts," said Artyom Khachatryan.

Anna Yeghiazaryan, Executive Director of Armenian Red Cross Society, is excited that this initiative has come to life. "Each person should find responsibility and willingness to support those forcibly displaced from Artsakh, so that they become stronger and try to create a dignified way of life," said Anna Yeghiazaryan.

