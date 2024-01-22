Any violation of Armenia's territorial integrity will have serious consequences for our relations with Baku: Borrell

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union (EU) has concluded in Brussels.



Among various topics, the meeting also addressed issues related to Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.



According to the Armenpress Brussels correspondent, at the end of the session, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, stated at the press conference that EU member states agree with the idea that Azerbaijan should engage in substantive peace and relationship settlement negotiations with Armenia.

“President Aliyev's recent territorial demands are very concerning. Any violation of Armenia's territorial integrity will be unacceptable and will have serious consequences for our relations with Azerbaijan," Josep Borrell said.

Lilit Gasparyan