Head of EU observer mission, Austrian ambassador to Armenia observe the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border
21:52, 22 January 2024
YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Markus Ritter, Head of Mission of the European Union Mission in Armenia hosted the Austrian ambassador to Armenia, Thomas Mühlmann, during his patrol on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the EU Mission in Armenia said in a post on X.
“Regardless of the weather conditions, the Mission continues its patrolling activities on the ground,” reads the post.
