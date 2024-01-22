Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   22 January 2024

PACE elects new president

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Greek politician Theodoros Roussopoulos was elected as the new Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) President, PACE stated in a post on X.

Rousopoulos is the 35th PACE President since 1949 and the first Greek national to hold the office.

He serves a one-year term, which may be renewed once.

Previously, Theodoros Roussopoulos was Vice-President of Group of the European People's Party and Chairman of the PACE Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons.








