PACE elects new president

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Greek politician Theodoros Roussopoulos was elected as the new Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) President, PACE stated in a post on X.

Rousopoulos is the 35th PACE President since 1949 and the first Greek national to hold the office.

He serves a one-year term, which may be renewed once.

Previously, Theodoros Roussopoulos was Vice-President of Group of the European People's Party and Chairman of the PACE Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons.