Newly elected Greek parliament forms friendship group with Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The new Greek parliament has formed a friendship group with Armenia chaired by MP Stavros Kalafatis, the Secretary General of the Parliamentary Group of the ruling Nea Dimokratia party.

The Greece-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group from the Greek side will be co-chaired by Zoe Konstantopoulou, the Head of the Course of Freedom party, the Armenian Embassy in Greece said in a statement.

Katerina Notopoulou (SYRIZA - Progressive Alliance) will serve as the group’s Secretary. The group consists of 20 MPs.