Davos 2024: Armenian President meets with U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, Argentina’s Milei, UN’s Guterres

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan has held brief meetings with Argentina’s President Javier Milei, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, as well as U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

President Khachaturyan and President Milei of Argentina discussed the bilateral agenda of mutual interest, as well as implementation of programs and the opportunities to further develop relations between the two countries, Khachaturyan’s Office said in a readout. President Milei’s economic reforms were also discussed. Efforts aimed at deepening the Armenian-Argentinian friendly relations were highlighted.

During the meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, President Khachaturyan presented details about the latest developments in the region and the principled approaches of Armenia regarding the establishment of sustainable and lasting peace in the South Caucasus. Guterres expressed hope that the regional conflicts will be swiftly resolved, which will guarantee stability and development for the entire region. Both sides emphasized the imperative for establishing final peace and good-neighborly relations in the region.

During the meeting with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, the Armenian President spoke about the situation in the Caucasus region and the prospects and opportunities for withstanding security challenges. Khachaturyan and Kerry emphasized the importance of principled positions aimed at protecting democratic values and strengthening democratic institutions.