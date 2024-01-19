Armenian President meets with Iraqi Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani in Davos

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan has met Prime Minister Masrour Barzani of Iraqi Kurdistan at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Khachaturyan and Barzani discussed “a number of agenda items of bilateral interest,” the Armenian President’s office said in a readout. They also discussed “the general situation in the region and beyond, as well as current developments.”