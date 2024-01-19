Armenian President, Austrian Minister of Foreign Affairs address agenda issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The President of the Republic of Armenia, Vahagn Khachaturyan, within the framework of the Davos Economic Forum, had a meeting with the Federal Minister of European and International Affairs of Austria, Alexander Schallenberg.

During the meeting, agenda issues related to both bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Armenia and Austria were discussed, the Presidential Office stated.

A special reference was made to the Armenia-EU partnership.

According to the source, the interlocutors exchanged ideas on the regional situation, existing challenges and developments.

It is noted that during the discussion, the parties emphasized issues of fully usage of the existing potential in the economy, culture, tourism, and other fields of the two countries.