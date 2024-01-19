Armenian lawmakers to participate in Strasbourg program on the protection of human rights in biomedicine

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Deputies of the National Assembly of Armenia will head to Strasbourg on January 21-25 to participate in the "Protection of Human Rights in Biomedicine" project.

According to the corresponding order of the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Chair of the Armenian National Assembly Standing Committee on Health Care Narek Zeynalyan, MPs Lusine Badalyan, Emma Palyan, Armenuhi Kyureghyan, Rustam Bakoyan, Marina Ghazaryan, Tigran Parsilyan, Zemfira Mirzoeva, Arsen Torosyan and Tatevik Gasparyan will head to France to participate in the project on "Protection of Human Rights in Biomedicine".