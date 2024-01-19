Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan presents the Crossroads of Peace project to the German official

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. On January 18, the Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan in Germany met Niels Annen, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany.

According to the ministry, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Federal Republic of Germany also attended the meeting.

The parties discussed the agreements reached as a result of the negotiations and the process of their implementation.

Vahan Kerobyan presented the "Crossroads of the World" project developed by the Armenian government to his German colleague, highlighting the opportunities for economic and infrastructural development.