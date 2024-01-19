Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   19 January 2024

Nicolas Anelka and FFA President discuss the prospects for building football academy in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS.  French retired football player Nicolas Anelka and the President of the Football Federation of Armenia Armen Melikbekyan discussed the prospects of establishing a football academy in Armenia, the Football Federation of Armenia said.

On January 18, Nicolas Anelka visited the FFA Technical Center/Football Academy and familiarized himself with the infrastructures.








