Armenian President meets with ITU Secretary-General in Davos

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan has met with International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The effective cooperation that has been developed as part of the ITU and ongoing projects in Armenia were discussed at the meeting, Khachaturyan’s office said in a readout.

Khachaturyan and Bogdan-Martin discussed the possibilities for enhancing the technical assistance given to Armenia by the ITU in telecommunication and high technology sectors.

President Khachaturyan said that the high technology sector is a priority direction for Armenia’s development and the government keeps the area under focus.

The sides also discussed the possible impact and consequences of AI on the economy, public life and global realities. They expressed readiness to continue steps aimed at deepening cooperation.