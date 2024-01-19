Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   19 January 2024

President Khachaturyan meets France’s Macron at Davos 2024

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan has met with French President Emmanuel Macron during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

During the brief conversation, the presidents discussed the regional realities and latest developments in the South Caucasus, Khachaturyan’s office said in a readout.








