Armenia announces new profitable incentive for international investment funds

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government has approved a program aimed at creating maximally appealing conditions for international investment funds.

“What we are saying is this, if you are a fund that is managing over 1 billion dollars, and in the event of creating any investment fund in Armenia when you will invest at least 250 million drams the government will add 30% of that money to the fund,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

“With this, we seek to promote the activities of international investment companies in Armenia,” he added.

Eligible investment funds are those who will invest in the charter capital of resident companies in Armenia working in priority sectors. Deputy Minister of Economy Ani Ispiryan explained that the sectors of process manufacturing, energy and tourism are considered priority in this context. Another criteria concerns the portfolio of the funds: the investment funds must be managed and have investors in the form of companies that manage at least 1 billion dollars in assets.