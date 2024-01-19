Lawmaker comments on prospects of military cooperation with Russia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia continues military cooperation with Russia but at the same time it is pursuing the path of balancing in terms of security, a lawmaker has said.

Civil Contract MP Artur Hovhannisyan was asked at a press briefing to present Armenia’s vision on the cooperation with Russia in the defense sector.

“We continue to work with our Russian partners, and we’ve already said that in terms of security we are taking the path of balancing. In this regard we are working with all our partners, pursuant to Armenia’s national interests and security,” Hovhannisyan said.