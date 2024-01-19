Crossroads of Peace project presented to int’l community, including Azerbaijan and other regional states

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Crossroads of Peace project shows all roads and railways that the country is ready to open, a Member of Parliament has said.

“Armenia has presented the Crossroads of Peace project which clearly shows all the roads, railways, possible connections, which it is ready, and wants to, and is interested in opening,” MP Arusyak Julhakyan told reporters when asked whether or not Azerbaijan has offered to open any specific road.

“And regarding what the President of Azerbaijan is saying, specifically which part of our project he is interested in, that’s his agenda, I don’t think it would be right for us to enter that agenda. I think it’s right to advance our own agenda,” Julhakyan said.

The MP added that Armenia has presented the Crossroads of Peace project to the international community, including Azerbaijan and other regional countries.