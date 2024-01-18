Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   18 January 2024

Ararat Mirzoyan to pay official visit to Croatia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS.  Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan will pay an official visit to Croatia on January 18-19, the foreign ministry said.

During the visit, meetings are scheduled with Croatian FM Gordan Grlic Radman, as well as high-ranking members of the executive and legislative bodies of Croatia.








