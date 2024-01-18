Armenia declares peace agenda based on its own logic, not Azerbaijan's – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia announced the peace agenda not in the logic of Azerbaijan, but within the framework of its own logic, of course, with the understanding that peace is not a one-sided process.



Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, stated this during today’s question-and-answer session in the National Assembly while addressing the question raised by the opposition MP Kristine Vardanyan.



"We have not given up on the peace agenda, we are not giving up and we will not give up. This is a very important fact, because this is our political vision, and we will continue, because we did not announce the peace agenda in accordance with the logic of Azerbaijan, we announced the peace agenda in accordance with our logic, of course, with the understanding that peace is this not a one-sided process,” Pashinyan said.



The Prime Minister added that if, for example, Azerbaijan retreats from the peace agenda and it does not imply that the Armenian side should also retreat from it.



On the contrary, perhaps we need to emphasize more, substantiate more deeply and argue more," the Prime Minister said.