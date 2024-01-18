Our task is to align the diplomatic languages of both Armenia and Azerbaijan with legitimacy, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. During Wednesday’s question-and-answer session in the National Assembly of Armenia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan responded to opposition lawmaker Agnesa Khamoyan, stating that legitimacy is the political and diplomatic defense strategy of Armenia. The question pertained to the limits of the authorities' 'giving' process, considering that Azerbaijan may not stop.

"It will stop at the legitimate borders of the Republic of Armenia. Legitimacy is and will remain the strategy of our political and diplomatic defense.

I share the concerns you raised. Moreover, I hope that the purpose of the statements coming from Baku is not to bring the peace process to a dead end.

I myself have noted that Armenia and Azerbaijan speak different diplomatic languages. Our task is to align the diplomatic languages of both Armenia and Azerbaijan with legitimacy,” Pashinyan said.