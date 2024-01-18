Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-01-24

YEREVAN, 17 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 17 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.12 drams to 405.49 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.54 drams to 440.89 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 4.58 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.79 drams to 514.12 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 161.10 drams to 26570.96 drams. Silver price down by 2.17 drams to 300.50 drams.