President Khachaturyan meets with IMF Managing Director in Davos

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. President Vahagn Khachaturyan has met with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The President highly appreciated the productive cooperation between the IMF and Armenia and expressed certainty that the partnership will continue.

Georgieva highlighted the impressive financial figures in Armenia of the recent period and emphasized that establishment of sustainable, final peace in the region will open broader possibilities and directions for economic growth.

The President of Armenia and the IMF Managing Director also discussed the present-day challenges and their impact on global economic development and progress.