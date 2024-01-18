Armenian President meets with IAEA Director General in Davos

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan has met with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Raphael Grossi during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

During the meeting President Khachaturyan emphasized the importance of the long and productive cooperation between the Armenian government and the IAEA, which is of significant importance for ensuring Armenia’s energy security, Khachaturyan’s office said in a readout.

Ideas were exchanged about further development of the atomic energy, as a green energy sector, in Armenia. Grossi said that Armenia can always expect support from the IAEA.

An agreement was reached to continue close cooperation especially as part of expert consultations and comprehensive assistance provision.