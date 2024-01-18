2023 marked launch of Armenia-UK Strategic Dialogue: Foreign Ministry’s year-in-review highlights

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. In 2023, Armenia and the United Kingdom launched a Strategic Dialogue during Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s visit to London, the Foreign Ministry said in a 2023 review about the development of Armenia’s relations with European partners.

“The Foreign Minister’s visit was marked by the official opening ceremony of the Armenian embassy’s new building in London. During the year, the UK Minister of State for Europe Leo Docherty visited the region, and contacts took place between the Armenian FM and the newly appointed UK foreign secretary David Cameron. The active discussions with the executive and legislative bodies, academic-research and media circles of the UK were aimed at developing bilateral political dialogue, partnership in multilateral platforms, as well as mutual understanding around regional issues. An Armenian-British Business Forum was organized in London with the purpose of developing economic cooperation,” the foreign ministry said in the review.