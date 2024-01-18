LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-01-24

LONDON, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 January:

The price of aluminum up by 0.09% to $2207.00, copper price up by 0.41% to $8374.00, lead price up by 0.43% to $2108.00, nickel price down by 1.28% to $16140.00, tin price down by 0.20% to $24800.00, zinc price down by 0.57% to $2542.00, molybdenum price stood at $43000.00, cobalt price stood at $29135.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.