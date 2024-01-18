We are ready to support initiatives that contribute to regional stability – Georgia on Crossroads of Peace project

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Georgia is prepared to collaborate with its neighboring countries to further the mutual goal of diversifying and strengthening regional communications, the Georgian Embassy in Armenia told Armenpress when asked on Tbilisi’s position regarding the Armenian government’s Crossroads of Peace project.

“We acknowledge the strategic significance of the Caucasus as a vital region for communications and its growing importance in connectivity. Georgia is prepared to collaborate with our neighboring countries to further our mutual goal of diversifying and strengthening regional communications. We are ready to support initiatives that contribute to regional stability, economic growth, and enhanced connectivity,” the Georgian embassy told Armenpress.

Armenia’s Crossroads of Peace project is designed to establish connections between the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, the Black Sea, the Caspian Sea and the Mediterranean Sea via a consolidated, regional railway network and via the North-South and East-West roads.