Event dedicated to the sixth anniversary of cooperation within Armenia-EU CEPA takes place

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. On January 16, with the participation of the representatives of the delegation of the European Union (EU), EU headquarters and the government of the Republic of Armenia, a meeting was held dedicated to the sixth anniversary of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed in 2017.

The purpose of the meeting was to emphasize the significance of the CEPA within the framework of Armenian-EU relations, as well as to assess the current stage of implementation and enhance efficiency, Grigoryan’s Office said.

"70 participants took part at the meeting of the CEPA and had an active participation in exchanging ideas among the partners. The meeting has become a unique platform to assess the progress of the CEPA and plan meaningful strategies to promote implementation.

The representatives of the Government of Armenia presented details of their experience gained within the framework of the implementation of the CEPA. They discussed issues related to successes, challenges, needs, and ways to work better together.

During the external session, the Armenian government outlined specific areas in which reforms related to the CEPA were successfully implemented, demonstrating tangible achievements recorded thanks to the agreement.

Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia, Ambassador Vassilis Maragos highly appreciated the long-term cooperation with Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and the efforts to promote tangible and sustainable results for the benefit of the citizens of Armenia.

Ambassador Maragos mentioned the common values and interests that exist between the European Union and the Republic of Armenia.

The ambassador reaffirmed support for democratic and economic reforms, which will contribute to the acceleration of the modernization process in Armenia," the statement reads.

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan noted that the implementation of CEPA, despite the challenging situations that arose after its signing, has been continuous. The Deputy Prime Minister thanked the EU for the accelerated procedure in supporting reforms and economic initiatives aimed at ensuring the rule of law.

Deputy Prime Minister Grigoryan reaffirmed that Armenia is ready to deepen cooperation with the EU and move forward on the path of implementing key reforms. He emphasized the active role of the EU in imparting the knowledge and experience of EU member states at this stage of Armenia's development.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to promoting the implementation of CEPA through more effective cooperation, expressing their commitment to further strengthening the EU-Armenia partnership.