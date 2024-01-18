Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   18 January 2024

Armenian President attends World Economic Forum opening in Davos

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan has attended the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

President Khachaturyan will then participate in the panel discussions during the forum. He will also have bilateral meetings with leaders of a number of countries. 








