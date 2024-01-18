LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-01-24

LONDON, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 January:

The price of aluminum down by 0.83% to $2205.00, copper price down by 0.60% to $8340.00, lead price up by 0.50% to $2099.00, nickel price stood at $16350.00, tin price up by 0.61% to $24850.00, zinc price up by 2.14% to $2556.50, molybdenum price stood at $43000.00, cobalt price stood at $29135.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.