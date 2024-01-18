Prime Minister receives the Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption of the US State Department

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Richard Nephew, Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption of the US State Department, the PM's Office said.

According to the source, the Prime Minister emphasized close cooperation and its continuity with the US administration in the fight against corruption and the development of democratic institutions. Nikol Pashinyan noted that the anti-corruption policy and promotion of the reform agenda is a priority for the Armenian government and the executive is consistently moving towards the development of anti-corruption mechanisms and increasing the efficiency of institutions. In this context, the Prime Minister emphasized the further implementation of programs with partner states, active cooperation, exchange of experience and capacity building.

It is noted that Richard Nephew noted that the US administration will continue to support the Armenian government in strengthening democracy, effective implementation of reforms in the field of justice and fighting corruption. According to the Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption of the US State Department, the USA highly appreciates the steps taken by the Armenian government in the above directions. Richard Nephew added that within the framework of his visit to Yerevan, he had effective discussions with Armenian partners with the goal to give a new impulse to further cooperation.

Issues related to the digitalization process, as well as the implementation of joint programs in other directions were also touched upon at the meeting.